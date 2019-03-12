Rahul Gandhi's reference to JeM terrorist as Masood Azhar ji was sarcastic: PC Chacko

The Congress party is all set to block their seat for Lok Sabha elections 2019 at its Working Committee meeting in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday. While talking to ANI on Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, former member of parliament PC Chacko said, "This is so important time we are going for the polls so naturally in fact, last week we have decided our working committee. Rally here for certain reasons we had to cancel. It is very crucial meeting we will be discussing very important things relating to the election and our manifesto." Defending Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his statement where he referred JeM terrorist as 'Masood Azhar ji' in his rally, Chacko also said, "That was a sarcastic comment made by Rahul Gandhi ji because Masood Azhar was escorted by then Minister of Government of India and taken in the special plane to Kandhar so the kind of respect BJP has given to them that's why the sarcastic way Rahul Gandhi was commenting them Masood Azhar ji because it's not that like he called him like that no respect or reverence Rahul Gandhi did not show, BJP showed this respect to him that's why he has become a menace today he was reminding the BJP sanctions in a sarcastic manner."