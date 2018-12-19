Rahul Gandhi's govt should do its work, others will do theirs: NITI Aayog VC on Rahul's tweet

National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar responded to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's tweet on farm loan waivers on Wednesday. The NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson said, "What can I say? It's like 'maano na maano main hi champion'. Government works after looking at everything. I don't think any other government has ever worked for farmers as much as the present government (Bharatiya Janata Party) is doing." Kumar further added that, "No one else accepted recommendations of Swaminathan Commission report, this government did, it raised credit for farmers to Rs 10.50 lakh crore. Rahul Gandhi's government should do its work, others will do theirs." Congress President Rahul Gandhi had earlier tweeted, "The Congress party has managed to wake the CM's of Assam and Gujarat from their deep slumber. PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too."