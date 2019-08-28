Rahul Gandhi's clarification on J-K needs introspection within Congress: Baijayant Panda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Baijayant Panda on August 28 said the Congress needs to introspect the clarification of party leader Rahul Gandhi on Jammu and Kashmir, adding that a number of statements of Congress leaders have been celebrated in Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Gandhi tweeted that Kashmir is India's internal issue and there was no room for interference for Pakistan, which Gandhi termed as "prime supporter" of terrorism across the world. Gandhi was forced to issue a clarification after Pakistan quoted him in their letter to United Nations (UN) over the issue of abrogation of Article 370 from J-K. Gandhi, who attempted to visit J-K, had said that people were dying in J-K.