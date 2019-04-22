Question on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship is serious issue: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

While talking to ANI, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "People have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his development strategies. Modi wave in this country is going to destroy the fraud political parties". While taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said "The basic eligibility to contest election in India is to be the citizen of this country. Rahul Gandhi's citizenship is being questioned and this is a very serious issue".