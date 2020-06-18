Rahul Gandhi Writes Letter to Kin of 20 Indian Army Personnel Martyred in Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley

New Delhi, June 18: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to the kin of 20 Indian Army personnel martyred in face-off with China in Galwan Valley region. Gandhi marked his sorrow on their demise, while extending condolences to the bereaved family. A copy of the letter was sent to the families of all the 20 soldiers who lost their lives. China Has Committed a ‘Big Mistake’ by Killing Unarmed Indian Soldiers, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi, in his letter, referred to the deceased jawans as "national heroes" who sacrificed their lives to ensure the peace and freedom of all civilians. He also saluted the immediate kin of the bravehearts for showing courage in face of tragedy.

"We will never forget his patriotism and spirit. He gave his life to the nation to ensure every other citizen can live in peace and freedom," Gandhi said in such letter sent to the wife of Havaldar Thiru K Palani.

See Copy of Letter Sent by Rahul Gandhi

The 20 personnel of Indian Army, which included one commanding officer, were killed in line of action at Galwan Valley on the night of June 15. They were involved in a face-off which the Chinese side, which led to a violent physical clash with casualties on both sides. China, however, has not confirmed the number of PLA soldiers killed in the border skirmish.

Gandhi, earlier in the day, mounted a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government as he asked the Prime Minister to explain the alleged lapses in decision-making.

"China has committed a big crime by killing unarmed Indian soldiers. I want to ask who sent these bravehearts towards danger without arms and why. Who is responsible for this," he questioned in the video message.