Rahul Gandhi wants to help Pakistan by demanding disclosure of Rafale prices: BJP

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Rahul Gandhi for his demands to disclose the price of Rafale jets. "The enemy will be alerted if prices are disclosed. Rahul Gandhi wants to help Pakistan by this demand", said Ravi Shankar Prasad. "It's my charge with full sense of responsibility, Rahul Gandhi is playing in hands of enemies of India by insisting upon disclosure of all weapon system", he added.