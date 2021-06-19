Rahul Gandhi turns 51, decides not to celebrate birthday in view of pandemic

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday turned 51 with party leaders and workers wishing him on his birthday, which he decided not to celebrate in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi was born to Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on June 19, 1970, in Delhi.

The Delhi Congress observed the day as ‘Sewa Diwas’ and distributed face masks, medicine kits and cooked meals free of cost to the poor in the national capital.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress' students' wing, organised a free vaccination camp to mark the occasion, while the Youth Congress distributed free ration to the needy in Delhi.

Some state Congress committees celebrated the day by distributing ration and other essentials at no cost to the poor and the needy.

Wishing their leader, the Congress said on Twitter, 'We wish Shri Rahul Gandhi health and happiness on his birthday.' 'In view of the second Covid wave and the incredible difficulties people are facing, Mr. Gandhi has chosen not to celebrate his birthday. Instead, he has urged Congress workers to continue their relief work around India,' the party said.

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda joined many others to wish the Congress leader on his 51st birthday on Saturday.

'Rahul Gandhi has always come across as a fine person, deeply committed to a humane and inclusive society. It is his birthday today. I wish him well, and sincerely pray that his view of the world and his compassion defeat the narrowness that surrounds us,' Gowda tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also wished the Wayanad MP on his birthday.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, 'Birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life.' Chief ministers M K Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) also wished Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

'Wishing my beloved brother Rahul Gandhi on his birthday and I join others in praising his selfless, untiring work to establish an egalitarian India in every aspect. His commitment to the ethos of the Congress party has been exemplary,' Stalin said on Twitter.

The Punjab chief minister said he was proud of the Congress leader's hard work and his abiding commitment to serve the people of the country.

'Rahul ji is genuinely concerned about the welfare of the poor and downtrodden. I wish he succeeds in his endeavours,' Gehlot said.

Baghel said it is not easy to stand before the opposing tide and Rahul Gandhi is doing so and setting an example by standing above politics of compromise.

Rahul Gandhi also responded to some of the wishes on Twitter.

'I am grateful for all your wishes. A special thanks to my Congress family for their love, blessings and support,' he said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, 'To a true leader, who battles the challenges with truth, honesty, compassion and courage. To a leader for whom righteous means are as important as the goal. Wishing Rahul Gandhi ji more power to keep fighting the good fight.' All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal said, 'It has been a difficult year and you have continued to lead our people with love and sincerity.' National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wished Rahul good health and many years ahead in the service of the nation.

PTI SKC SRY