Rahul Gandhi trying to rub salt into wounds of Sikh riots victims: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra lambasted Rahul Gandhi for his statement over 1984 Sikh Riot on Monday. Sambit Patra said, "Is Rahul Gandhi not aware of the fact what his father and former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi said about Sikh riots that 'when big tree falls, earth shakes'? Did Rahul Gandhi forget that he himself accepted the fact that some Congressmen were involved in Sikh riots? Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, HKL Bhagat do they not belong to the Congress party. The country is saying to Rahul Gandhi that not only the hand but entire Congress party was involved in the Sikh riots. Rahul Gandhi is trying to rub salt into the wounds of the Sikh riots victims. People of this country are not going to forgive Rahul Gandhi."