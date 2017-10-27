Rahul Gandhi also trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu martial art, sword fighting: Aikido coach

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is currently basking in the glory of his newly-acquired fame both offline and online.

The Gandhi scion won a new set of fans after he admitted the significance of sports in his life at the annual meet of the PHD Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

At the event Rahul was asked by boxer Vijendra Singh why politicians were not active in sports. To this the Congress vice-president replied that he holds a black belt in Japanese martial art Aikido.

Following the answer, Twitter was abuzz with Rahul's comments on the importance of sports.

Here is an India Today exclusive interview with Rahul's Aikido coach Sensei Paritos Kar. The coach shares his memories with the Gandhi scion.

"I met Rahul Gandhi in 2009 and we have been practising together ever since. We have not been able to practise for the last three months, but have always been regular with our sessions," said Kar.

Recounting the practice sessions, Kar said that Rahul practised with his two other friends at his 12 Tughlaq Lane House.

He said that his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Vadra too visited often to watch the training sessions.

Kar said that in 2013, Aikido master had come to India from Japan. Rahul appeared for a test before the master which he passed. He was subsequently awarded the black belt.

Rahul Gandhi with his Aikido group.

"Rahul has also been to Japan headquarters and stayed there for 10 days to master the martial art form," said Kar, and added that the Congress vice-president has learned Brazilian jiu-jitsu from London and also knows sword fighting.

"Rahul was greatly impressed once when I told him that ideology should be sharp and straightforward like a swords edge," he said.

Kar said as a person Rahul is generous and is very organised when it came to his fitness routine.