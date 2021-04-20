Rahul Gandhi Tests COVID +Ve; PM Modi, Others Send Wishes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 20 April, tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The leader tweeted, "After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID."
The former congress president went on to urge all those who’ve been in contact with him to follow safety protocols and stay safe.
After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID.
All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021
Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for the Opposition leader's speedy recovery on Twitter.
I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri @RahulGandhi Ji.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2021
This comes after veteran congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for the virus on Monday and was admitted to AIIMS Delhi.
'Nation Needs Your Leadership': Congress Leaders, Others Send Wishes
Congress members Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal as well as other state leaders including Amarinder Singh and Tej Pratap Yadav also sent wishes to the Wayanad MP.
Wishing you a speedy recovery @RahulGandhi ji.
In these challenging times, the Nation needs your leadership more then ever. https://t.co/S1KjTRjFzZ
— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 20, 2021
Get well soon @RahulGandhi Ji. Country needs you. https://t.co/08k9MNPsxI
— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) April 20, 2021
Deeply concerned to hear that former President of Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament, brother @RahulGandhi has tested positive for #COVID19.
I wish him a quick recovery to full health.
Urge everyone to take all precautions and stay safe.
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 20, 2021
I hope you get well quickly.
Take care @RahulGandhi ji. https://t.co/8qC4azATSP
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 20, 2021
Wishing a full & speedy recovery to Shri @RahulGandhi.
Takecare & get well soon, the nation needs you more than ever during this time of crisis.
— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) April 20, 2021
Wishing @RahulGandhi who’s tested positive for #Covid19 a speedy recovery. Looking forward to seeing you back at work soon.
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 20, 2021
Rahul Gandhi had announced the suspension of all his elections rallies in the poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday, as the country battles a ferocious second wave of infections amid the health emergency.
‘I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,” he had tweeted.
On Tuesday,1,761 Covid deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day tally since the pandemic began, and over 2.59 lakh new cases were reported. This is the second day over 2 lakh cases have been reported in the country.
Meanwhile, the government on Monday had announced that all adults would be eligible for the COVID-19 jab from 1 May.
