Rahul Gandhi targets PM again, says Modi fails to deliver his promises
Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Karnataka. The Congress President accused PM Modi of making false promises to the citizens of India. He said that the Government failed to provide employment to the educated youngsters. "This Government does not have any policy for the farmer." said Rahul. He blamed the Government of making deceptive promise of giving Rs 15 lakhs to everyone in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.