Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi while addressing public rally in Gujarat's Kutch

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally. While addressing the gathering, Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "On one side, we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 15 lakh lie. If you all got Rs 15 lakh in your bank accounts, economy of this country will be distorted. While on the other hand, there is 'truth' of Rs 3, 60, 000. It can be fulfilled. And, I am giving guarantee to all of you that we will complete it, for sure. For the last 5 years, Narendra Modi is India's Prime Minister. In last Lok Sabha elections, he made 3-4 big promises. And, the biggest of all of them was that everyone will get Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts. He said that he will snatch all the black money from the thieves and will give it to the public. Had it ever happened? "