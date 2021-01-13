Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Centre over farmers' death, tractor rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Pic)

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the central government on Wednesday saying that the death of 60 agitating farmers did not embarrass the Union government but the tractor rally, which was scheduled to be hold by them on January 26 (Republic Day) would embarrass them.

Gandhi tweeted, "The Modi government was not embarrassed by the death of more than 60 farmers but they are embarrassed by the tractor rally!"

Farmers on January 7 took out a tractor rally at the Delhi borders to protest against the three new farm laws. This rally is a rehearsal for a more massive rally they have planned for January 26 if their demands are not met.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.

The court said the first sitting of the committee, formed to listen to the grievances of farmers and views of the government, should be held within 10 days.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)