Rahul Gandhi has special obsession with BJP: Smriti Irani on his tweet over BJP manifesto

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election manifesto was created in a closed room. 'The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant'. Speaking to ANI on this matter, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani said, "Rahul Gandhi has a special obsession with BJP. Had he been focused on the country, nation would have come to know his vision for it." "Despite having a vision, there is a question mark on his efficiency as nation knows the condition of Amethi. On one hand there's an efficient government which has taken resolution to build a New India, on the other hand there's a man who stays restricted in making announcements," he added.