Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for neglecting healthcare staff who test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Central government and accused it of neglecting healthcare staff who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Adverse data-free Modi government! The beating of 'thali' and the lighting of a lamp is more important than security and respect. Modi Government, why are corona warriors being insulted?" the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

The leader also shared a link to a news report along with the tweet.

The comments came after the Centre said that it does not have data of health care staff who got infected with COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Congress leader had attacked the Central government over the issue of unemployment claiming that "massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today National Unemployment Day."

"Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today National Unemployment Day. Employment is dignity. For how long will the government deny it?" he questioned. (ANI)

