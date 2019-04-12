Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over giving power in hands of one man

While addressing a public rally Gandhi in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Election of 2019 is a clash between 2 different visions of our country. Congress says all different ideas, perspectives, languages, histories, cultures must live happily together. All voices must be heard. RSS-BJP say only one idea should govern India. We say power must be in the hands of the people, they say power must be in the hand of one man."