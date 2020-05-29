Rahul Gandhi Questions Narendra Modi Govt Over 'Silence' on India-China Face Off, Says ' GOI Must Come Clean And Tell India Exactly What’s Happening'

New Delhi, May 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the Centre for maintaining “silence” over the faceoff with China. Rahul Gandhi said that the Centre’s silence on the issue is giving birth to speculation and uncertainty. The scion of the Gandhi family urged the Narendra Modi government to tell people of India about the current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India Denies Donald Trump's Claim That PM Narendra Modi Spoke to US President And is Not in 'Good Mood' Over LAC Standoff With China.

The Congress leader in a tweet said, “The Government’s silence about the border situation with China is fueling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis. GOI must come clean and tell India exactly what’s happening.” Gandhi’s tweets came days after his party demanded the Modi government should address concerns of the people of the country over the India-China faceoff.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

The Government’s silence about the border situation with China is fueling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis. GOI must come clean and tell India exactly what’s happening. #ChinaIndiaFaceoff — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2020





On May 27, the Congress issued a statement over the rising tensions between India and China on the LAC. The Congress party said that the incursion by Chinese forces in Pangong Tso lake and Gaiwan valley regions and the standoff between the armies of India and China was a serious national concern. The statement said that the differing accounts in national and international media of escalation and the continuing stalemate had caused anxiety among the people of India.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent faceoff on the evening of May 5 which spilt over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders. Days later, a similar incident also took place in North Sikkim on May 9.