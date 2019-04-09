Rahul Gandhi promises 'Make in Gaya, Make in Bihar' through 'NYAY' scheme

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that his party, if voted to power, will make 'Make in Gaya, Make in Bihar' a reality through the money pumped into the 'NYAY' scheme. Gandhi added that "Make in Rajasthan, Make in UP, Make in Kerala" will together become 'Make in India'. The Congress president gave remarks at a public rally in Bihar's Gaya where he again pitched for his 'NYAY' scheme, aimed at eliminating poverty.