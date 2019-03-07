Rahul Gandhi playing into hands of Rafale competitors: RS Prasad

While speaking to ANI on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's allegations on Prime Minister Office (PMO), Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Totally condemn the blatant lies of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. He doesn't believe the Indian Air Force (IAF), he doesn't believe the Supreme Court (SC), doesn't believe the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Does he want to believe Pakistan? He is inadvertently or deliberately playing into hands of Rafale competitors."