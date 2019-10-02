Rahul Gandhi participates in 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

participated in 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' in the national capital on October 02. This yatra was organised on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Earlier, he arrived at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee to attend an event. All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev was also present during the yatra. Fondly remembered as the 'Father of the Nation', Mahatma Gandhi is known to have inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the globe. Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 2 is celebrated worldwide as the 'International Day of Non-violence'. People across nation are celebrating Gandhi Jayatnti.