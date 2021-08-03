



Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders cycle to Parliament protesting fuel prices

03 Aug 2021: Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders cycle to Parliament protesting fuel prices

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today led a breakfast meeting of Opposition leaders to discuss a joint strategy against the central government in the Parliament. Gandhi, 51, joined by other Opposition leaders, also rode a cycle to the Parliament House - a move aimed at drawing attention toward rising fuel prices. The ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament has been marred by Opposition protests.

Quote: 'People of India are struggling'

"One of the ways to draw the attention (of the government) to the issue is by cycling to Parliament. People of India are struggling," Gandhi told fellow Opposition leaders this morning at the meet. Just last week, the Congress leader drove a tractor to the Parliament in support of the farmers, who have been protesting for months against three new farm laws.

Meet: Which all parties attended the meet?

Today's meeting was attended by Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, and Kanimozhi of the DMK. Representatives of the RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), also participated in the meeting.

The news article, Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders cycle to Parliament protesting fuel prices appeared first on NewsBytes.

Also see: Modi inserted Pegasus in phones; hit democracy's soul: Rahul Gandhi

Prashant Kishor meets Gandhis; 'good news' for Punjab Congress expected

Ready to work for Congress as all desire: Rahul Gandhi

Read more on Politics by NewsBytes.

