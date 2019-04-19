Rahul Gandhi needs to clarify his position on Sidhu: Tom Vadakkan

While speaking to ANI after Navjot Singh Sidhu's communal remark in a rally in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tom Vadakkan said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu in Bihar has reportedly said and appealed to a particular community to consolidate the vote, and vote against the prime minister of India. It is against Model Code of Conduct, what the Election Commission does is within the purview of EC. Has Rahul Gandhi assigned his role to Sidhu? Is he following instructions from Rahul Gandhi, if not, why is he there in the party and why has not been suspended? Rahul Gandhi needs to clarify his position on Sidhu."