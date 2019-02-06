Rahul Gandhi must explain: D Raja after MP govt invoked NSA in cow slaughter case

After Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government booked three people under National Security Act (NSA) in a cow slaughter case, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary D Raja asked Rahul Gandhi to explain the decision of Madhya Pradesh government. "Fighting BJP is one thing, how can they justify such actions? Rahul Gandhi must explain what his party's governments are doing in their respective states," Raja told ANI. On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh police had booked three individuals under NSA in a cow slaughter