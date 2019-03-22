Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation for Pitroda's 'deplorable' statement: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday slammed the Congress party and said that Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation for his close aide Sam Pitroda's 'deplorable' comment on the Balakot air strike by Indian Air Force (IAF). Goyal said, "It is a very sad day for India that Rahul Gandhi's aide, philosopher and guide somebody whom Rahul follows, the chairman of their manifesto committee who is drafting the policies of the Congress party for the future, somebody we all know is the closest aide of Rahul has made such a deplorable statement that every Indians head hangs in shame today. Rahul should apologise immediately to the entire nation, to our armed forces, to those who have given up their life to protect the sovereignty, integrity and unity of this country. Sam Pitroda reflects the absolutely deplorable mindset of Rahul and the Congress party." Earlier on Friday, Pitroda questioned the death toll in the Balakot airstrike conducted by the IAF in Pakistan in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack.