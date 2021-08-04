Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of 9-Yr-Old Allegedly Raped, Murdered in Delhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 4 August, met the family of a 9-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and cremated without the family's consent in Delhi's Nangal.

A priest and three employees of a crematorium in Southwest Delhi were arrested on Monday after the girl died under mysterious circumstances, leading to protests in the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Radhey Shyam, the priest at the crematorium, and Kuldeep Kumar (63), Laxmi Narain (48), and Mohd Salim (49), all of whom were reportedly acquainted with the girl.

Gandhi on Tuesday had taken to Twitter to say: "The daughter of a Dalit is also a daughter of the country."

What Happened?

The minor, who lived with her parents near the crematorium, was sent by her mother to get water from the crematorium at around 5:30 pm on Sunday.

At around 6 pm, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people acquainted with the girl's mother, called and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that she had died after getting electrocuted while getting water.

The accused reportedly convinced the girl's family to cremate her without informing the police, claiming that if police file a case, the doctors would steal the girl's organs. Even after the girl's family objected, the accused forcefully tried to carry out the cremation.

The police were called around 10:30 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot.

The girl's mother has claimed that the accused may have sexually assaulted her daughter.

