Rahul Gandhi to Meet Oppn Parties To Strategise Approach in Parliament

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has invited Opposition parties for a meeting on Tuesday, 3 August, to discuss the strategy in Parliament amid the ongoing deadlock in both Houses, PTI reported.

Sloganeering and ruckus over the demands for a discussion on the Pegasus reports has led to several adjournments and very little business being conducted since the Monsoon Session commenced on 19 July.

According to India Today, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also been invited, which has so far not attended any joint Opposition meets over the Parliament logjam.

After a previous meeting held by Gandhi, on 28 July, several Opposition parties had held a joint press conference to slam the Centre for "not allowing" discussion over the alleged snooping on several influential Indian citizens as per the Pegasus reports.

'Did Govt Buy Pegasus or Not?'

Addressing the media outside Parliament on 28 July, Gandhi, along with several other Opposition parties, had slammed the Centre over reports of alleged snooping.

"We want to ask just one question – Has the Government of India bought Pegasus? Yes or No? Did the government use the Pegasus weapon against its own people? We have been told clearly by the government that no discussion will take place on Pegasus in the House," Gandhi said, reported news agency ANI.

"It is being said that we are disturbing Parliament proceedings. We are not disturbing the House. We just want to fulfil our duties. This weapon has been used against India. It should be used against terrorists and anti-nationals," he had said.

The press conference on 28 July was held after a meeting between 14 political parties including the NCP, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena, the CPI, CPM, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and the Muslim League along with other smaller regional outfits.

