Rahul Gandhi joins Wayanad protestors against travel ban on NH-766

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined protestors in Wayanad where the demonstrators are on hunger strike against the travel ban on National Highway-766 that links Kerala and Karnataka. The hunger strike by activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the Youth Congress and Youth League against the ban entered the 10th day on October 04. While addressing them, Gandhi said, "This issue to be resolved in an intelligent and productive way." Rahul Gandhi is the MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.