Rahul Gandhi interacts with HAL employees in Bengaluru

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met state-run defence and aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) retired and current emplyees in Bengaluru today. Rahul met the workers amid ongoing controversy over Rafale deal. The Congress president addressed the employees and said that he is willing to help the company in whatsoever manner he can. "HAL is the best company in India to manufacture aircrafts", said Rahul Gandhi while addressing the media.