Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi while interacting with students in Chennai

While addressing students of Stella Maris College on Wednesday in Chennai, Congress president hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asked students that how many times they have seen Prime Minister of India standing in the middle of 3000 women like this. He also asked, "How many times have you seen him standing here like this being open to any question from anybody? How many of you have had the opportunity to ask him 'Mr Prime Minister what do you think about education? What do you think about this? What do you think about that?" He further said, "Today's government has a North-India specific focus. They have a north-centric view. But I believe that all parts of India are equal and all parts should have an equal say."