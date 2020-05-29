Rahul Gandhi Expresses Condolences on Death of Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi

New Delhi, May 29: Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi’s family on his death on Friday. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) President was in a private hospital in Raipur for the past few weeks after suppering a cardiac arrest. He died at the age of 74. Ajit Jogi Funeral: Former Chhattisgarh CM's Last Rites to be Held at His Birthplace Gaurella Tomorrow.

"I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ajit Jogi, former Parliamentarian & Chhattisgarh’s first CM. My condolences to his family, friends & followers in this time of grief. May he rest in peace," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Ajit Jogi Dies at 74: Chhattisgarh's Once-Tallest Leader Dies After Vehement Struggle to Keep Political Legacy Alive.

Jogi suffered a cardiac arrest earlier today after which doctors tried to revive him but were unsuccessful and he passed away at around 3:30 pm. On May 9, Jogi was admitted to the hospital after a heart attack. He slipped into a coma on the next day.

Jogi had quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to join politics. He was a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Marwahi region. He became the Chattisgarh's first Chief Minister after it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.