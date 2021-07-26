Rahul Gandhi Drives Tractor to Parliament in Protest Against Farm Laws

Ahead of the Monsoon Session resuming on Monday, 26 July, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to Parliament, in protest against the Centre's contentious new farm laws.

"I've brought the farmers' message to Parliament. They (the government) are suppressing voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They'll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour two-three big businessmen," he said, according to news agency ANI.

"As per the government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away," Gandhi added.

We oppose these laws. We’ll make sure Govt is forced to take back these laws. We are standing with the farmers, we will help them and ensure the BJP Govt takes back these laws: Shri @RahulGandhi#RahulGandhiWithFarmers pic.twitter.com/zDdfgdvE5U — Congress (@INCIndia) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday detained Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, and some party workers for taking out a tractor march in violation of Section 144 of CrPC, reported ANI.

Also Read: No Record of Farmer Deaths During Protests Against Farm Laws: Govt

Farmers Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Thousands of farmers have been sitting at the borders of the national capital since November in protest, seeking a repeal of the farm laws.

Since the Monsoon Session of Parliament began, the farmers have begun an agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, pressing their demand for the scrapping of the laws, a short distance away from Parliament.

A kisan sansad (farmers' Parliament) is being organised at Jantar Mantar.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police said that the farmers will be escorted by the police to the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses.

Only farmers who have ID cards will be permitted at the protest site and around 5 pm in the evening, the police will escort the farmers back to the Singhu border on buses.

(With inputs from ANI.)

