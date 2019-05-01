Rahul Gandhi continues his tirade against PM Modi over Rafale deal

While addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "I am not afraid of the Chowkidar. In Lok Sabha, I asked 4 questions from Chowkidar- 'Why Purchased planes worth of Rs 526 crore in Rs 1600 crore? Why you seized away contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and gave it to Anil Ambani? Why you made planes in France not in India? Why you seized jobs from Indian youth?' Chowkidar spoke for one and half hour in Parliament but didn't have any eye contact with me."