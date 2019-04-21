Rahul Gandhi will have to contest next election from a neighbouring country: Piyush Goyal

While speaking exclusively to ANI, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi does not have the courage to speak against Left even though he is contesting against Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate in Wayanad. Goyal also said, "Smriti Irani is contesting against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, he ran away to Wayanad. In Amethi, she will defeat him and in Wayanad also, he'll be defeated. I think in next polls, he'll have to go to a neighbouring country and search for a seat."