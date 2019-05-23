Rahul Gandhi congratulates PM Modi, says 'he is going to be the PM and as an Indian I respect that'

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their tremendous victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He said, "I had said in the campaign that 'janata maalik hai' and today people have clearly given their decision. I congratulate the PM and BJP. Frankly, today is the not the day to discuss what I think went wrong because people of India have clearly decided that Narendra Modi is going to be their Prime Minister and as an Indian, I respect that." BJP leader Smriti Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency.