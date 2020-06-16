Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

New Delhi, June 16: Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the death of three Indian Army men, including a Colonel-rank officer, during a violent stand-off with the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley.

"Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi Tweet:

Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2020





Earlier, Congress said that the entire country stands as a one in the aftermath of three Army men being killed in action in Galwan Valley. "Congress remains firm that the entire country stands as one to protect India’s national security and our territorial integrity at all costs," said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Indian Army Colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were killed in action in a "violent face-off" on Monday night with Chinese troops. India retaliated and casualties were also reported on the Chinese side, the Army said.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the army statement said.