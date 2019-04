Rahul Gandhi is chief of Congress' 'Gaali Gang': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke to mediapersons after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met Election Commission of India. Naqvi said, "Rahul Gandhi has crossed all limits by using such level of unparliamentarily language for the Prime Minister. He's chief of Congress's 'gaali gang'. We have demanded action be taken against his statements, which aren't based on facts." BJP delegations have met ECI over the petition in Supreme Court for criminal contempt against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi made 'fake' comments over Prime Minister Narendra Modi.