Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi a ‘coward’, says he cannot stand up to Chinese

New Delhi, Feb 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 12 called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “coward” who cannot stand up to the Chinese. While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Rahul said, “The PM is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese. He is spitting on the sacrifice of our Army. He is betraying the sacrifice of our Army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it.” “It is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to protect the territory of this country. How he does it is his problem, not mine,” he added. His statement comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave a statement in Rajya Sabha yesterday, regarding the ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’.