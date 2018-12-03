Rahul Gandhi calls KCR's govt "remote control govt"

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a joint rally with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Monday called Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government a "remote control government". Rahul Gandhi said, "KCR in last five years, didn't criticised Narendra Modi even once. He even supported him in Lok Sabha. Narendra Modi has CBI and ED, and KCR fears Modi because he is corrupt. That is why Modi has Telangana's remote control in his hands." In Telangana, Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have announced the formation of a 'MahaKootami' (Grand Alliance), with the objective to defeat the ruling TRS.