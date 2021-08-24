Rahul Gandhi Calls Baghel, Singhdev to Delhi as ‘50-50 CM’ Tenure Row Heats up in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo have been called to Delhi by the Congress high command to attend an important meeting on Wednesday related to issues in the state, sources told News18.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet Baghel and Singh Deo and state in-charge PL Punia will also be present at this meeting.

While Baghel left for Delhi on Monday, Singh Deo will reach the national capital on Tuesday. The political corridors of Chhattisgarh are rife with speculations about the reason behind the meeting amid discussions of CM’s alleged two-and-a-half-years formula.

As per an informal internal deal struck after the assembly polls in 2018, Baghel was to serve as chief minister for only two-and-a-half years and Singhdeo was to take over afterwards. Sources say that this has been a major reason for a growing rift between the two politicians.

The BJP has said that the Congress high command must clarify what is going on in the party, to which former minister Brijmohan Agrawal said it is an internal matter of the party.

“Whatever responsibility the high command gives, we will abide by it. I cannot say if anything will change in the leadership after two and a half years in the state. Discussions keep going on,” Singh Deo said as he reached the residence of Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning.

Congress Media Department President Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said that BJP does not see factionalism in its home, but keeps targeting the grand old party. He said the big meeting in Delhi is about the UP elections and to speed up the developmental work of the government in the state. He said every issue will be discussed with the party high command.

There has been a constant rhetoric in the state regarding the issue of chief minister for over two years now. In the past, slogans were also raised in support of TS Singh Deo during a protest against inflation by the Youth Congress in Delhi. In such a situation, discussions have started in the politics of Chhattisgarh regarding this crucial meeting.

Talking to reporters before taking off for Delhi on Monday evening, Baghel said, “After a long time, I am going to Delhi… The meeting is with Rahul Gandhi. There will also be a meeting with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and the state’s in-charge P L Punia,” Baghel was quoted by PTI as saying. Asked if Singh Deo would be present during his meeting with Gandhi, the CM said, “I have information of meeting with only Rahul ji.”

Asked if he would be meeting senior party leaders in Delhi, Singh Deo, who is already in the Capital, said, “Punia ji is the person entrusted with this. He is in touch with the high command. It’s for him to convey. We are waiting for his message. I have informed Punia ji that I am in Delhi and I suppose we will be told in the morning (about a meeting),” Singh Deo said.

