Rahul Gandhi was born in India and there is no issue of his citizenship: Lawyer

While speaking to ANI, on objection raised on Rahul Gandhi's nomination, lawyer of Rahul Gandhi KC Kaushik said, "Rahul Gandhi was born in India and he holds an Indian passport, there is no issue of his citizenship. His passport, Voter-ID, and his income tax, everything is of India. Later when asked about on objections rose on Rahul's educational qualification, he added, "I don't know who Rahul Vinci is or where he came from. Rahul Gandhi had done his M.Phil in 1995 from University of Cambridge, I have attached a copy of the certificate."