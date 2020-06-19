Rahul Gandhi Birthday: Popular Quotes by the Congress Leader as He Turns 50 Years

We are celebrating Rahul Gandhi's 50th birthday today. The Congress leader was born on June 19, 1970, and he served as the President of the party from December 2017 to July 3, 2019. Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, was the first prime minister of India.

His grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was the first female Prime Minister of India and his father, Rajiv, was the youngest prime minister of India to be sworn into office. Sonia Gandhi, his mother is the President of the Indian National Congress. On the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's 50th birthday, LatestLY has curated a list of few quotes by the young Congress leader.

Quote Reads: If India is a computer, Congress is its default program- Rahul Gandhi

Quote Reads: We need to empower everybody, not one person, not almost everybody, but everybody.- Rahul Gandhi

Quote Reads: "I have not an iota of hatred or hard feelings against you. You hate me, I may be ''Pappu'' for you. But I love you and respect you because I am the Congress"-- Rahul Gandhi

Quote Reads: A rising tide doesn't raise people who don't have a boat. We have to build the boat for them. We have to give them the basic infrastructure to rise with the tide.”- Rahul Gandhi.

Quote Reads: “Politics is everywhere. It's in your shirt, it's in your pants. It's everywhere.”- Rahul Gandhi

LatestLY wishes Rahul Gandhi a very happy birthday.