Rahul Gandhi asks student to call him Rahul instead of 'Sir'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked a student at Stella Maris College in Chennai, to call him Rahul, when she started a question with 'Hi Sir'. Rahul was addressing the students of the college as a part of his national campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking about spending on education if the Congress government comes to power, Rahul said, "India needs to spend more on education and we are going to increase it 6 per cent. It is not only about spending money on education it is about independence of educational institutions. I believe our institutions should be free to challenge ideas. Mutual learning should be the design of education system."