Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kathmandu for Kailash yatra

Kathmandu, Aug 31 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived in Kathmandu from Indian capital Delhi for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Gandhi's arrival was hours before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New Delhi after a two-day Nepal visit for participating in the 4th two-day Bimstec Summit that ended on Friday.

Gandhi, staying in a five-star hotel in Kathmandu, will fly to Nepalgunj on Saturday to take onwards flight to Humla on the Nepalese border with Tibet.

On April 26, a plane carrying Gandhi and some others from Delhi to Hubballi airport in Karnataka developed a technical problem and tilted heavily, but recovered and landed safely.

On April 29, the Congress chief announced at a rally in the poll-bound state that he wanted to undertake the pilgrimage.

