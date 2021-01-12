Rahul Gandhi accuses the Govt of misleading farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Central Government saying that it is trying to mislead the protesting farmers by distracting them with unnecessary talks.

Gandhi tweeted, "Every attempt of the Government to mislead the Satyagrahi farmers by distracting them with unnecessary talks is useless. The Annadata understands the intentions of the Government; their demand is clear, take back the anti-agriculture laws, that's it!".

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)