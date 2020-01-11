Rahul Dravid turns 47

The ace Indian batsman Rahul Dravid celebrates his 47th birthday today. The former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid, commonly known as 'The Wall' is renowned for doing everything that the team asked from him and enabling the side to turn the tables after being completely down and out. He is the only player to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships. The batsman played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I for India. He finally announced his retirement from international cricket in March 2012. Dravid finished his career with 48 international centuries. His love for the country and cricket still shows as he has taken up the role of coaching the junior Indian sides (India U-19, India A). He is also the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).