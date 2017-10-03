Rahul Dravid’s Suggestion Forces Selectors to Name Two India ‘A’ Teams: Report

As the 'A' series coincides with the Ranji Trophy, so if a player was picked for all these matches as well as the warm-up matches against New Zealand, he would have missed at least two rounds of the premier domestic tournament.

New Delhi: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Monday announced two India ‘A’ teams for the upcoming five-match one-day series against New Zealand ‘A’. It looks like the reason behind naming the two teams could be to give chance to maximum players. However, that could not be the only case.

According to a Times of India report, selectors had to take such a call all because of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) poor planning. And also keeping in view the suggestions of Rahul Dravid, who wants preference be given to Ranji Trophy.

“The team was specifically picked keeping this in mind. The importance of Ranji Trophy performances can’t be ignored. As it is, there are fewer Ranji matches these days as teams have been divided into four groups,” a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

“Dravid isn’t very comfortable with the idea of pulling players out of Ranji Trophy. He wants Ranji to be given as much importance. His ideas are kept in mind,” a senior BCCI official said.

“The selectors also had to keep in mind the stress on these young players who have been hopping cities and teams since the Duleep Trophy started last month. That’s why someone like Shardul Thakur, who the selectors have kept on the fringes of the Indian team, is in both the ‘A’ teams but not in the Board President’s XI. Others like Deepak Hooda, Prithvi Shaw and Karn Sharma have been juggled,” the source informed.