Rahul Dravid Was on Screen During Anthem's 'Dravida Utkala' and Fans Loved it

Rahul Dravid who is currently the Head Coach of the Indian limited overs’ team touring Sri Lanka under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan is already making his presence felt despite being away from the 22 yards. As India took on Sri Lanka in the first ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, Dravid was the centre of attention for many cricket lovers in the country who were stoked to see Mr Dependable leading the young cricket team. But it wasn’t just the fans who had their attention glued on Dravid. As the national anthem of India played moments before the action, the cameraperson panned to the former cricketer when the “Dravida Utkala Banga” portion of the anthem was being sung.

This was noticed by hawk-eyed fans who took to the microblogging site Twitter to applaud the rather cheeky work of the cameraperson stationed at the stadium.

The cameraman panned to Dravid when the anthem went 'Dravida Utkala Banga'. Give this man a promotion! #INDvSL — Manya (@CSKian716) July 18, 2021

Smart camerawork to pan to Rahul Dravid when "Dravida Utkala Banga" was being sung in the Indian national anthem. #SLvIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 18, 2021

Don't know who controls the feed, but whoever it is, well done on showing Rahul Dravid with 'Dravida Utkal Banga' from the National Anthem getting played#SLvIND #LittleThings — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) July 18, 2021

The national anthem sais Dravid and Rahul Dravid came up on screen, well done cameraman 😂#SLvsIND #SLvIND #INDvSL — Roshan Rai (@ItsRoshanRai) July 18, 2021

The cameraman panned to Dravid when the anthem went 'Dravida Utkala Banga'. Absolutely smooth.#SLvIND — Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) July 18, 2021

Others were simply delighted by Dravid’s presence.

Rahul Dravid As Indian team coach – The Legend. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/vLVTif5aac — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 18, 2021

Cool transition from the production team. Indian Flag 🇮🇳 to Rahul Dravid #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/MIE8E8mBoY — Karamdeep (he/him) (@oyeekd) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, former India batsman and coach of the national women’s team WV Raman has stated that it is only a matter of time when Rahul Dravid takes over the role of Head Coach for the senior Indian Men’s Team – a responsibility currently with Ravi Shastri.

