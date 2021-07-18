Rahul Dravid Was on Screen During Anthem's 'Dravida Utkala' and Fans Loved it

Buzz Staff
·2-min read

Rahul Dravid who is currently the Head Coach of the Indian limited overs’ team touring Sri Lanka under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan is already making his presence felt despite being away from the 22 yards. As India took on Sri Lanka in the first ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, Dravid was the centre of attention for many cricket lovers in the country who were stoked to see Mr Dependable leading the young cricket team. But it wasn’t just the fans who had their attention glued on Dravid. As the national anthem of India played moments before the action, the cameraperson panned to the former cricketer when the “Dravida Utkala Banga” portion of the anthem was being sung.

This was noticed by hawk-eyed fans who took to the microblogging site Twitter to applaud the rather cheeky work of the cameraperson stationed at the stadium.

Others were simply delighted by Dravid’s presence.

Meanwhile, former India batsman and coach of the national women’s team WV Raman has stated that it is only a matter of time when Rahul Dravid takes over the role of Head Coach for the senior Indian Men’s Team – a responsibility currently with Ravi Shastri.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories