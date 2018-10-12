Rahul Dravid to endorse air purifier

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Former India captain and current Under-19 team coach Rahul Dravid has been named by Philips India as the brand ambassador for its air purifiers.

"It gives me immense pride to be associated with a brand like Philips which is committed towards making life better through meaningful innovation. I look forward to driving a positive change through this partnership," Dravid said in a statement.

Dravid epitomises the values of the brand and product, which acts as a shield against indoor air pollution, keeping families safe and healthy, said Gulbahar Taurani, Senior Director and Head Marketing, Personal Health, Philips India Limited.

--IANS

