Rahul criticises PM Modi, says he spent 5 years wasting India's time

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Kochi, the Congress president said that PM Modi has spent five years wasting India's time. Continuing his attack Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister intent to dividing the country into two pieces. Counting Congress party's achievement he also said that PM Modi is not fulfilling his promises which he made during the time of 2014 elections.