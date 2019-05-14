Rahul asks PM Modi if all aircraft disappear from the radar if there is rain

While addressing public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi told officers and Air force Chief, 'it will be beneficial, radar won't be able to track aircraft in bad weather'. Narendra Modi ji, whenever it rains in India, do all the aircraft disappear from the radar?." Earlier, in a TV interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about Balakot Air strike and said, 'I felt clouds could help Indian jets escape radar.'